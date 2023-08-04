Daily Update: CDC warns of growing threat from Lone Star ticks
Here are the headlines for Friday, August 4, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
CDC warns of growing threat from Lone Star ticks
Shakespeare in the Park back in Greenport village
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Cardboard Boat Race shoves off Aug. 5
Riverhead Town to spruce up Grumman monuments
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Menantic Yacht Club race report
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of August 4
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Pierre’s Provençe Spritz
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 78 degrees according to the National Weather Service.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
