Daily Update: Don Grim runs for Town Supervisor; ‘Night of Survivors’ revisits shootings
Here are the headlines for Monday, August 28, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Don Grim sets his sights on Southold’s top job
‘Night of Survivors’ revisits shootings
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Flanders Fire Department marks 75 years of service
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Gimme Shelter: Remembering Jim
Shelter Island By the Numbers: Aug. 28, 2023
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: Landcraft Garden Foundation
Once in a blue moon is happening soon! Learn about the supermoon coming Aug. 30
SOUTHFORKER
Healthy snacks let a Southampton couple give back in a big way
Stitch fix: Wrap yourself in history at the 37th annual Water Mill Museum Quilt Show
