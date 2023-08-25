Daily Update: Local first responders practice during mass casualty incident training; Steven Grattan appointed new town PD captain
Here are the headlines for Friday, August 25, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Local first responders practice saving ‘victims’ during mass casualty incident training
Steven Grattan appointed Town Police Department’s new captain
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
RISE combats teen suicide with school supply drive
Holistic skincare spa, Zephyr Aesthetics, opens in Riverhead
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Harvest Sunday at Union Chapel: Manor Farm to be celebrated
Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 24, 2023
NORTHFORKER
Say farewell to summer at the 2nd annual Northforker Wine & Food Classic
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of August 25
SOUTHFORKER
Steedy as she goes: Gallop on over to the 48th annual Hampton Classic!
Southside Sips: Cherry Blossom Spritz
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.