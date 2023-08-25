Daily Update: Local first responders practice during mass casualty incident training; Steven Grattan appointed new town PD captain

Mattituck Fire Department first assistant chief Bobby Haas tends to a student volunteer during the mass casualty incident training Saturday. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for Friday, August 25, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Local first responders practice saving ‘victims’ during mass casualty incident training

Steven Grattan appointed Town Police Department’s new captain

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

RISE combats teen suicide with school supply drive

Holistic skincare spa, Zephyr Aesthetics, opens in Riverhead

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Harvest Sunday at Union Chapel: Manor Farm to be celebrated

Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 24, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Say farewell to summer at the 2nd annual Northforker Wine & Food Classic

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of August 25

SOUTHFORKER

Steedy as she goes: Gallop on over to the 48th annual Hampton Classic!

Southside Sips: Cherry Blossom Spritz

