Daily Update: Local students join Rescue Wing’s inaugural STEM camp; Search continues for Gigi

Colin Fitzgerald, a Junior at Mattituck High School, checks the interior of a plane engine following a simulated a bird strike at the 106th Rescue Wing’s inaugural STEM camp earlier this month. He was one of 24 area students to participate. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Monday, August 21, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Local 7th to 12th grade students join Rescue Wing’s inaugural STEM camp

Search continues for local vet’s service dog, Gigi

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead volunteer named New York Firefighter of the Year

Two years later, fentanyl crisis persists, straining area first responders

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Former supervisor Jim Dougherty has died

Shelter Island Letter to the Editor: Aug. 21, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Catch live music every Tuesday at Orient Beach State Park’s Sunshine Shack

Northforker Wine Club: Italian summer on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Catching a wave (and the wonder of them) with surfer and instructor, Pat Fallon

Get centered at these 7 South Fork Pilates studios

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 84 degrees according to the National Weather Service. There will be a 30% chance of scattered showers tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees.

