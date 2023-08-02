Daily Update: Southold parents call for BOE vice president to resign; Walk to End Alzheimer’s comes to Peconic Landing
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, August 2, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Parents call for BOE vice president to resign
Walk to End Alzheimer’s comes to Peconic Landing
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Last Week’s Alive on 25 was hot, hot, hot
LaurelEye Imagery: Empowerment in focus
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
The Reporter goes for a walk in the woods: Exploring the trails of Shelter Island’s preserved land
Questioning the status of an affordable housing site on Shelter Island
NORTHFORKER
Bridge Lane Wine wins high honors at the 2023 International Canned Wine Competition
Meet the 2023 Readers’ Choice picks for Best of the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: a rare and dear find in Dering Harbor
Cook This Now! White clam pizza with a side of steamed clams
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high near 79 degrees according to the National Weather Service.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.