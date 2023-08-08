Longtime Orient resident James Peter ‘Jim’ Mellas died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the age of 90.

Jim was born Aug. 29, 1932, at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, to Caroline (DeRonde) and George William Mellas.

He served two years in the United States Army, then went on to work as a police officer at the Southold Town Police Department for 33 years.

A staple in the North Fork community, Jim was known for his sense of humor and love of motorcycles and golden retrievers. He lived a bold, beautiful life.

Jim was predeceased by his son, Jimmy; his wife, Barbara; brothers William, George, and Harold; and sisters Helen Halliwell, Grace Swanson, and Doris “Toot” Flatley.

He is survived by his daughters Donna Mellas of Ridge and Linda Selander of Mattituck; stepdaughter Kimberly Stekardis of Smithtown, grandchildren Shannon Mellas of Greenport, Matthew Selander of Mattituck, and Michael and Nikolas Stekardis of Smithtown; and brother Paul Mellas of Greenport.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Interment will follow at Orient Central Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League of Southold or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

