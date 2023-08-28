Roberta Claudette Mallory Passalacqua

Roberta “Bobbi” Passalacqua, age 81, passed away peacefully in the night, surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones, in Norton Shores, Mich., on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, from a rare vaginal cancer.

Bobbi was born on Aug. 22, 1942, in Edmore, Mich., to William and Olive (Davenport) Mallory.

Bobbi worked for 30 years as a postal technician for USPS in Las Vegas, retiring in 2009. After leaving Las Vegas Bobbi moved to Laurel, N.Y. to be with her daughter, Melanie. She lived there from 2010 to 2013 where she was active in the local library, the Mattituck Presbyterian Church and was able to take up gardening once again.

Bobbi absolutely loved to read and was deeply involved in multiple book clubs, including the Sandalwood Shores book club, the Woodland Ridge book club, and the Spring Lake Library book club that she founded. She had a gifted mind, and her IQ met the standards to join the Mensa International Society. She enjoyed sewing, her cats, and was known to enjoy a glass of Vouvray wine.

Bobbi had a very strong faith that carried her through her life, and she was a longtime member of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, where she participated in the bible study and the reading circle and served as a deacon and volunteered in the food pantry.

She will be lovingly remembered by her three children: Melanie (Greg Zuhoski) McEvoy, Michael McEvoy, and Patrick (Vanessa) McEvoy; two grandchildren, Marissa and Chayse McEvoy; four siblings, Judi (Gary) Mallory Sabo, Bill (Marvel) Mallory, Denny Mallory, and Brian (Carolina) Mallory; brother-in-law, Jay Wright; and four nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Olive Mallory; sister, Patricia Wright; and husband, Jack Passalacqua. A memorial service will be held for Bobbi at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church in Spring Lake, Mich.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Spring Lake Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by the Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI, 49444.

