Daily Update: Mattituck High School sweethearts renew vows; 42nd annual Hallockville Museum Farm Country Fair

Joseph and Riley Peroni got a second chance at happiness thanks to a heart transplant. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck High School sweethearts renew vows after heart transplant

Photos: 42nd annual Hallockville Museum Farm Country Fair

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Local kids make a difference at North Fork Animal Welfare League

Eastern Suffolk BOCES teacher charged with repeatedly raping student

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Lipsytes light up Library lunch: Father and son talk about the writing life

Town social worker describes lack of services for residents: Too many Islanders untreated, too many isolated

NORTHFORKER

Cardboard boats race to 2023 Maritime Festival

Northforker Wine Club: A wine fit for September

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! El Tacobar’s street corn

Our very first South Fork Dream Home sets a record on Shelter Island

