Claudette Mary Messana of Peconic Landing in Greenport, and formerly of Port Jefferson Station, N.Y. and Little Neck, N.Y., died on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. She was 90 years old.

Claudette was born on Aug. 10, 1933 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Mary and Claudio Casola. She was one of six children. Raised in Brooklyn, she graduated from Prospect High School. On Aug. 7, 1954 in Brooklyn, she married the love of her life, the late Leonard A. Messana, and together they had three children.

She was a stay at home mom until pursuing her career as a high school paraprofessional for Great Neck School District for 20 years. She was a member of the NYS Teachers Union and a member of Abiding Presence Lutheran Church in Fort Salonga. Predeceased by her husband Leonard; her son Kerry Messana; and her sisters Lorraine DeLeo and Arleen Cardi; she is survived by her children Robert Messana (Susanne) of Southold and Lori Messana-Amodeo (Frank) of Greenville, SC; grandchildren Thomas Messana, Paige Messana and Matthew Messana; and siblings Larry Casola (Elaine) of Cape Coral, FL, Martin Casola of Port Charlotte, FL and Frank Salmieri (Nancy) of Endwell, N.Y.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, Oct.16 at 10:30 a.m. at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church in Fort Salonga, NY, officiated by Pastor Robert Schoepflin. Interment will take place at Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington, N.Y.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.