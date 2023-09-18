Daily Update: Documentary filmmakers want to tell the story of Plum Island; Life Lessons from Peconic Landing

(Steve Wick photo)

Here are the headlines for Monday, September 18, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Documentary filmmakers want to tell the story of Plum Island

Life Lessons from Peconic Landing: Katherine Bach

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead struggling to attract marijuana shops

Coastal Cleanup Day postponed until Sept. 23

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Sword play in the sunshine: The Reporter gets a lesson in fencing

Shelter Island ‘Over the Hill Softball Game’ on deck: Players welcome

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: Apple picking at Woodside Orchards

SOUTHFORKER

Cristina Peffer designs absolutely dreamy digs

Four hands on deck! A R.Aire mash-up of Greece and Spain

The daily update is a briefing on what's happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

