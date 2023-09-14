Daily Update: Opties & Dinghies to close next month

(Chris Francescani photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, September 14, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Orient’s Opties & Dinghies to close next month

Real Estate Transfers: September 14, 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

District officials respond to pepper spray incident at Riverhead High School

Real Estate Transfers: September 14, 2023

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Coastal Cleanup Day for Shelter Island is Saturday: Volunteer to clean up beaches

Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 14, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Good, clean, fair food for all: How Slow Food is championing accessible and sustainable food systems on the East End

Takeaways from the 17th Annual North Fork Foodie Tour

SOUTHFORKER

Whale ho! The annual HarborFest hits Sag Harbor this weekend

This weekend, let’s go to the movies, South Forkers!

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.