Daily Update: Peconic Bay Medical Center’s new testing technology saves lives; Peconic Landing’s celebration

Peconic Bay Medical Center executive director Amy Loeb (from left), medical director Dr. Jeffrey Zilberstein, Natalie Crowe, Arthur Crowe Jr. and Dr. Stanley Katz with the hospital’s Siemens SOMATOM multiple-slice scanner. The scanner provides 3-D images for fast, non-invasive identification of blockages and other cardiac conditions. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Peconic Bay Medical Center’s new cardiac testing technology saves lives

Photos: Peconic Landing’s End of Summer Celebration

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

NY Marine Rescue Center wraps up sweet release season

Who should Riverhead honor ? Street-naming contest runs through Oct. 1

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Marie Eiffel sued by workers: Claims of harassment, assault

Meeting set to deal with speeders: Officials to explore solutions

NORTHFORKER

John Fraser’s Silent Chef video series is a love letter to the North Fork

The best things we ate on the North Fork this year (so far!)

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Chef Darren Boyle’s amazing Tavern burger

South Fork Dream Home: Sea and sky in Montauk

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.