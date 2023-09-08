Daily Update: Ukrainian family finds shelter in Mattituck
Here are the headlines for Friday, September 8, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Ukrainian family finds shelter in Mattituck
Questions swirl around major Greenport zoning changes
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead 2, Bay Shore 2: Blue Waves soccer squad looks to turn tide
‘Smaller’ warehouse planned for EPCAL
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
NY Marine Rescue Center wraps up sweet release season: Turtles, seals sent back home to sea
NORTHFORKER
Baking with Henley of Honeybody Bakery
North Fork Open Houses: 9 listings for the week of September 9
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: One Trick Pony’s Pony Up
Hike! 14 spots to kick-off the NFL football season on the South Fork
The daily update is a briefing on what's happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
