Daily Update: Ukrainian family finds shelter in Mattituck

The Ukrainian family with their hosts in Mattituck (from left): Christopher Magyar, Matvii, Denise Magyar, Lilya and Maryan. (Steve Wick photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday, September 8, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Ukrainian family finds shelter in Mattituck

Questions swirl around major Greenport zoning changes

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead 2, Bay Shore 2: Blue Waves soccer squad looks to turn tide

‘Smaller’ warehouse planned for EPCAL

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

NY Marine Rescue Center wraps up sweet release season: Turtles, seals sent back home to sea

NORTHFORKER

Baking with Henley of Honeybody Bakery

North Fork Open Houses: 9 listings for the week of September 9

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: One Trick Pony’s Pony Up

Hike! 14 spots to kick-off the NFL football season on the South Fork

