Dr. Alvin Horing
Dr. Alvin Horing of East Marion, died Sept. 26, 2023. He was 84.
Born in Brooklyn March 24, 1939, he was the son of Max and Pauline Horing. He earned a doctorate degree in dental surgery and married Barbara Horing June 26, 1960 in Brooklyn.
Dr. Horing served as captain of the U.S. Army from 1964-1966 and worked as a dental surgeon for 57 years. His family said he enjoyed fishing, golf and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Horing of East Marion; daughters Lisa Cook of East Marion and Audrey Linsky of South Carolina; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors Friday, Sept. 29 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. The funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m., performed by Rabbi Gadi Capola.
Memorial donations are requested in Dr. Horing’s name for East End Hospice Kanas Center.