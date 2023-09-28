Dr. Alvin Horing of East Marion, died Sept. 26, 2023. He was 84.

Born in Brooklyn March 24, 1939, he was the son of Max and Pauline Horing. He earned a doctorate degree in dental surgery and married Barbara Horing June 26, 1960 in Brooklyn.

Dr. Horing served as captain of the U.S. Army from 1964-1966 and worked as a dental surgeon for 57 years. His family said he enjoyed fishing, golf and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Horing of East Marion; daughters Lisa Cook of East Marion and Audrey Linsky of South Carolina; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Sept. 29 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. The funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m., performed by Rabbi Gadi Capola.

Memorial donations are requested in Dr. Horing’s name for East End Hospice Kanas Center.