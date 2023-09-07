Dwayne R. Adsitt of Mattituck, retired educator and former superintendent of the Mattituck/Cutchogue School District, died on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. He was 77.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Mattituck Presbyterian Church, officiated by Reverend James Cubie.

Memorial donations to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.