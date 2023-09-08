Gerard H. “Jerry” Schultheis

Gerard H. “Jerry” Schultheis of Peconic Landing in Greenport, and formerly of Cutchogue and New Suffolk, passed away at home on Monday, September 4, 2023. He was 81 years old.

Born in Jamaica, NY to Joan (née Mikolajczyk) and Ignatius Henry Schultheis, he grew up on Long Island. He was the oldest of four children. He graduated from Chaminade High School, and then attended Manhattan College where he attained his bachelors degree in civil engineering. In 1980, he married the love of his life, Carolyn “Cali” (née McGahan) Schultheis in Setauket, N.Y. He was previously married to Janet Geils with whom he had two children Gerard Kenneth and Deborah Anne Schultheis.

Jerry worked for IBM as a marketing representative for 25 years, then took early retirement during which time he worked for EMC and Bowne Management Systems, and finally at Strong’s Marine selling boats. He was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and was on the Board of Directors for the New Suffolk Waterfront Fund from 2017 to 2023. He was an appointed chairman for the Southold Town Board of Assessment Review for over 20 years.

Jerry lived on the North Fork full time for the past 22 years. Prior to living on the North Fork, he lived in Setauket, N.Y., Lloyd Harbor, N.Y., and Greenwich, CT, but always came out to his homes on the beloved North Fork on weekends and vacations. He enjoyed boating, particularly sailing. He also loved building houses as a hobby and was an expert craftsman; having built or rebuilt several that he and Cali lived in over the years.

Jerry is survived by his wife Cali; children Gerard K. Schultheis of Gig Harbor, WA and Deborah A. Jones (Scott) of Lebanon, OR; grandchildren Nathaniel Jones, Rachel Kendall (Brandt), Curtis Jones, Kayle Schultheis, Dylan Schultheis (Guenna), Ethan Schultheis and Jacob Schultheis; three great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren; siblings Henry Schultheis (Gail) of Elgin, IL, Edwin Schultheis (Eleanor) of East Moriches, NY and Mary Lyon (Robert) of Bellport, NY; plus eight nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where a commemoration of Jerry’s life will be held at 2:30 p.m., officiated by Caren Heacock. A celebration of life reception will be held at Touch of Venice restaurant in Cutchogue immediately following the visitation.

Please consider a memorial donation to the New Suffolk Waterfront Fund, PO Box 146, New Suffolk, NY 11956.

This is a paid post.