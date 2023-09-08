John Rodney Oxee

It is with deep sorrow that I, Claudia Oxee, announce the passing of my beloved husband of 22 beautiful years, John Rodney Oxee, on July 22, 2023. He passed away with palliative comfort care at St. Agathe hospital near our home town of St. Sauveur, Canada.

This incredible man carried himself with dignity and inner strength while battling a rare form of leukemia for the last seven months. Jack, as he was known to all, was raised in Pelham and Peconic, N.Y. Growing up in both towns was an idyllic lifestyle for him which he fondly recalled.

He asked for very little, and gave so much. He is survived by his two children, Taylor and Jordan, his stepdaughter Lara, his six grandchildren and his brother Roger.

A cremation urn burial is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. at Cutchogue Cemetery in Cutchogue, N.Y. in his family’s plot and an urn burial at Jack’s request shall also be held in Ingolstadt, Germany in November in my family’s plot.

At the behest of and in typical mild-mannered Jack fashion, his directives were to have a simple burial in Cutchogue, no pomp and circumstance. He wishes to be remembered by personal memories and celebrations that he shared with everyone whose hearts he touched.

