Philip L. Goldman of Southold, N.Y., formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y., died on Sept. 4, 2023, at Peconic Landing, a care facility in Greenport, N.Y. He was 95.

Philip, skilled as an infrastructure manager, master carpenter and exhibit designer, served the Jewish Museum of New York and the Jewish Child Care Association for more than 20 years. He graduated from James Madison High School and attended Sampson College in upstate New York for two years, before enlisting in the U.S. Army, serving for two years in Germany.

In civilian life, Philip began a business career by opening a furniture store, Walls and Things, in Brooklyn, where his skills produced custom-built furnishings for his clientele. Later, he joined the Jewish Museum of New York where, as operations manager, his skills contributed to some of the iconic exhibits that told the Jewish story for museum visitors. He also served the Jewish Child Care Association as an operations manager, responsible for the infrastructure and maintenance of the various facilities and buildings used to house and support children in need.

Philip, known by all who knew him as a kind and caring man, believed strongly in serving his community wherever he lived. While in Brooklyn, he volunteered as an emergency medical technician and served for 27 years in the Auxiliary Emergency Services Unit (AESU) of the New York City police department, starting as an officer in his local precinct and ultimately reaching the rank of Inspector with citywide responsibility for the AESU.

In retirement, Philip and his wife Elaine moved full-time to Southold, N.Y., on the North Fork of Long Island, where they joined Congregation Tifereth Israel in nearby Greenport, N.Y. Both became active members, with Philip serving the synagogue continually for 22 years as a committee chair, member of the Board of Directors, Treasurer and ultimately President of the congregation. In addition to his dedication to the synagogue, he became interested in gardening, joining the local Tree Committee and studying to become a Master Gardner. Philip also joined the board of CAST, a local charitable organization that serves those in need.

Philip is survived by his wife of 72 years; three children, Gary (Jill), Karen, and Audrey (Sam) Schaffner; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild; his brother Robert (Judith), and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his siblings Irma, Rhoda, Arthur, Anna, Stanley and Shirley.

The family has requested that contributions in Philip Goldman’s memory be made to Congregation Tifereth Israel, P.O. Box 659, Greenport, N.Y., 11944.