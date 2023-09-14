Real Estate Transfers: September 14, 2023

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated July 28, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Tara Gallagher to Thomas & Kimberly Dichiaro, 533 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-87-2-4) (R) $755,500

• Patricia Roach to Francis Shea, 48 West Lane (600-67-1-6.010) (R) $576,715

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Estate of Martha Sullivan to Gerald & Caitlyn Nichols, 225 Washington Avenue (600-68-3-32.002) (R) $560,000

• Estate of Carol Loper to John & Dina Doulaveris, 48 Circle Drive (600-68-4-40) (R) $545,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• 2500 Soundview LLC to Christopher Schaller & Nicole Theodore, 2500 Soundview Avenue (1000-94-2-1.005) (R) $1,622,500

• Donna Fiumano to Thomas & Lucille Frangella, 250 Farmveu Road (1000-120-3-8.018) (R) $999,999

• Sunstar Realty LLC to Pie One On Realty LLC, 11160 Main Road (1000-122-3-9) (C) $375,000

• Brian & Patricia Heath to Barbara Heath & Brian Heath,1225 Sigsbee Road (1000-144-2-4) (R) $232,500

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Robert & Joseph Slavonik & Diana MacCulley to Brian & Lauren Crespo, 310 Old Shipyard Lane (1000-64-2-49) (R) $800,000

• Ackerly Pond Lane LLC to Mehmet & Guzel Cevher, 1635 Ackerly Pond Lane (1000-69-5-8) (R) $575,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Brian Meyden to Christopher & Jill Webb, 1229 Wading River Manor Road (600-115-1-26) (R) $695,000

• Robert Betcher to Christopher & Elizabeth Williamson, 11 Dover Court (600-35-4-2) (R) $685,000

• Douglas & Laurie Lattimer to Matthew & Bridget Lower, 7 Oliver Street (600-49-1-11) (R) $585,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)