Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: September 14, 2023

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated July 28, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Tara Gallagher to Thomas & Kimberly Dichiaro, 533 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-87-2-4) (R) $755,500 

• Patricia Roach to Francis Shea, 48 West Lane (600-67-1-6.010) (R) $576,715

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Estate of Martha Sullivan to Gerald & Caitlyn Nichols, 225 Washington Avenue (600-68-3-32.002) (R) $560,000

• Estate of Carol Loper to John & Dina Doulaveris, 48 Circle Drive (600-68-4-40) (R) $545,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• 2500 Soundview LLC to Christopher Schaller & Nicole Theodore, 2500 Soundview Avenue (1000-94-2-1.005) (R) $1,622,500

• Donna Fiumano to Thomas & Lucille Frangella, 250 Farmveu Road (1000-120-3-8.018) (R) $999,999

• Sunstar Realty LLC to Pie One On Realty LLC, 11160 Main Road (1000-122-3-9) (C) $375,000

• Brian & Patricia Heath to Barbara Heath & Brian Heath,1225 Sigsbee Road (1000-144-2-4) (R) $232,500 

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Robert & Joseph Slavonik & Diana MacCulley to Brian & Lauren Crespo, 310 Old Shipyard Lane (1000-64-2-49) (R) $800,000

• Ackerly Pond Lane LLC to Mehmet & Guzel Cevher, 1635 Ackerly Pond Lane (1000-69-5-8) (R) $575,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Brian Meyden to Christopher & Jill Webb, 1229 Wading River Manor Road (600-115-1-26) (R) $695,000

• Robert Betcher to Christopher & Elizabeth Williamson, 11 Dover Court (600-35-4-2) (R) $685,000

• Douglas & Laurie Lattimer to Matthew & Bridget Lower, 7 Oliver Street (600-49-1-11) (R) $585,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content