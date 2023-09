Graveside services for Roger Havens Young and his wife, June C. Young, of Hayes, Va., and formerly of Laurel, will be held Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 3 p.m. at Laurel Cemetery, with Monsignor Robert Hayden officiating.

Roger died March 29, 2023. He was 89. June died Oct. 13, 2020. She was 85.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.