Thomas Robert Conrad

March 27, 1941 – September 5, 2023

Tom was a lifelong resident of Southold and known as a devout family man and ardent worker. His passions outside of family included stock car racing, history, gardening, boating, exercising and reading. Friends and family remember him for his soft-spoken and even, gentle demeanor and willingness to be of service to others.

As a local volunteer firefighter with the Southold Fire Department, like his father before him, Tom had strong ties to the community and had earned the respect of all who have had the privilege of knowing him. A Navy veteran whose ship was deployed to Bay of Pigs during the Cuban Missile Crisis, he was a proud American.

Tom was a true gentleman in all aspects of his life and will be dearly remembered and deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife Eileen (Basso) of 52 years and his oldest son Marc, his wife Sarah (Luce), their children Ava and Reid; and his youngest son David and his wife Brittany (Genoino) and their children Aria and Olivia.

Visitation will be held at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold on Sunday Sept. 10, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Southold Fire Department Firematic Services will be held at 7 p.m. during the visitation.

Interment to follow on Monday Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

