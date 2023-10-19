Daily Update: After week of horror, prayers for peace

(Steve Wick photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, October 19, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

After week of horror, prayers for peace

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Remembering Preston Gamble: Six months after son’s death, a grieving mother shares her story

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Town Board to focus on controversial docks

NORTHFORKER

The fall edition of Long Island Restaurant Week returns to the North Fork – here’s where you can dine

SOUTHFORKER

Rain or shine, it’s still all happening on the South Fork this weekend

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

