Daily Update: An abrupt turnabout for Mattituck Marketplace

Mattituck Marketplace (Melissa Azofeifa photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

An abrupt turnabout for Mattituck Marketplace

Real Estate Transfers: October 12, 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead school superintendent, administrator disciplined in separate incidents

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Observers charge wetlands vote illegal

NORTHFORKER

Fall Fashion, North Fork Style

Our guide to Long Island winery tasting rooms

SOUTHFORKER

Eelgrass, art, history and horror movies offer a balanced activity set for this weekend

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

