Daily Update: Enclaves hotel project nets tax breaks for local jobs, tax revenue
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Enclaves hotel project nets tax breaks for local jobs, tax revenue
Real Estate Transfers: October 5, 2023
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Free Library spotlights banned books, celebrates the ‘right to read’
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Closing party at Shelter Island’s Goat Hill
NORTHFORKER
Art shows and exhibits on the North Fork to visit this October
Fall forward in a glass: Sweet and spicy seasonal flavors take over this time of year
SOUTHFORKER
Pan handlers: Get cookin’ with help from these South Fork shops
October greets the South Fork with endless entertaining possibilities
