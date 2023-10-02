Daily Update: Greenport extends zoning debate through Oct. 10

Greenport Village (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport extends zoning debate through Oct. 10

Southold Anti-Bias Task Force presents Helen Wright Prince award to Al Edwards

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Local groups work to stop the spread of invasive plant species on the East End

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Weather Service: Mild, hazy day for Shelter Island

NORTHFORKER

Harvest season is here and so is our October magazine

SOUTHFORKER

The Little Stores That Can

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

