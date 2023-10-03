Daily Update: Local groups work to stop the spread of invasive plant species on the East End
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Local groups work to stop the spread of invasive plant species on the East End
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
More frustration for Riverhead as homecoming game cut short following crowd dispute with refs
Marc LaMaina developing restaurant with outdoor experience in downtown Riverhead
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
IGA houses lack rental permits: But can’t prove overcrowding
NORTHFORKER
“First Fridays on Love Lane” returns to Mattituck for one night only
North Fork Dream Home: Find serenity in this Riverhead beachside home
SOUTHFORKER
Park Place Wines and Nick & Toni’s will quench your thirst for wine know-how
