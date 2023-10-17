Daily Update: Rites of Spring Music Festival scores Billy Joel grant

Paolo Bartolani (David Benthal file photo)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Rites of Spring Music Festival scores Billy Joel grant

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

A family affair for the Halpin family at Riverhead Raceway

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Eccentric Bagel owners help Israel

NORTHFORKER

Stories from the garden: Growing community and preserving traditions

SOUTHFORKER

Dream Day: It’s always tee time at these East End public golf courses

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.