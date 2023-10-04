Daily Update: Southold Town picks next door for new police station and court

Current Southold police headquarters. (Melissa Azofeifa photo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town picks next door for new police station and court

Mattituck metal drummer Jeff Fabb ‘kicks’ off solo project

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Downtown Riverhead gears up for Halloween season

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island mushrooms — rainbows after stormy times

Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Christine E. Gross

NORTHFORKER

The Maritime Festival will return to Greenport

The best thing I ate this month: Crispy fish almondine from Minnow at the Galley Ho

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: Nature-lover living in Southampton

Cook This Now! The Hampton Maid’s pumpkin pancakes

