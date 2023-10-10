Daily Update: Tuckers wrap up road trip with dominant win against Port Jefferson

Mattituck forward Cris Arreola takes the down field pass in a road game against Port Jeff. (Bill Landon photo)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Tuckers wrap up road trip with dominant win against Port Jefferson

Photos: First Fridays returns for one night only on Love Lane

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Shoreham-Wading River’s win streak ends with tough road loss against Islip

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Justice Court

NORTHFORKER

Lieb Cellars in Cutchogue sold to longtime winemaker Russell Hearn

North Fork Dream Home: Modern yet warm Cutchogue ranch

SOUTHFORKER

4 spots to pick apples and pumpkins in the Hamptons

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

