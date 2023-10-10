Daily Update: Tuckers wrap up road trip with dominant win against Port Jefferson
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Tuckers wrap up road trip with dominant win against Port Jefferson
Photos: First Fridays returns for one night only on Love Lane
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Shoreham-Wading River’s win streak ends with tough road loss against Islip
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
NORTHFORKER
Lieb Cellars in Cutchogue sold to longtime winemaker Russell Hearn
North Fork Dream Home: Modern yet warm Cutchogue ranch
SOUTHFORKER
4 spots to pick apples and pumpkins in the Hamptons
