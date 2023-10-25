Daily Update: Voters reject Mattituck firehouse expansion

The Mattituck Fire Department. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Voters reject Mattituck firehouse expansion

Election Guide 2023: Meet the candidates for Southold Town Justice

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town Board votes to cancel controversial EPCAL project

Election Guide 2023: Meet the candidates for Town Clerk

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island School students to get free breakfast, lunch

NORTHFORKER

Hands-on Halloween fun for kids

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Chef Stefano Mastracchio’s bluefish boquerones

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

