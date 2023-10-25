Daily Update: Voters reject Mattituck firehouse expansion
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, October 25, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Voters reject Mattituck firehouse expansion
Election Guide 2023: Meet the candidates for Southold Town Justice
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town Board votes to cancel controversial EPCAL project
Election Guide 2023: Meet the candidates for Town Clerk
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island School students to get free breakfast, lunch
NORTHFORKER
Hands-on Halloween fun for kids
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Chef Stefano Mastracchio’s bluefish boquerones
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.