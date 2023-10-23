Henry C. Weismann III

Henry C. Weismann III died suddenly on Aug. 30, 2023, at only 78 years of age.

Henry was loved by all who knew him. Known for his prolific intelligence, vast expertise, ability to fix anything, enduring kindness, generosity and infectiously robust laugh, Henry was always working hard and helping people. He’d give you his last dollar and the shirt off his back.

A 1962 Smithtown High alumnus and a Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute grad, Henry exercised his exceptional mind and work ethic on classified projects as a Grumman aerospace engineer. Later, as a multi-trade expert, he left Long Island to settle upstate in Tannersville, N.Y., with his family.

Predeceased by parents, Charlotte and Henry Conrad Weismann Jr., Henry is survived by a spouse, Celia O’Regan; children Maitely Weismann (Matt Paleologos) and Henry C. Weismann IV (Amy); sisters Jean Weismann (Jerry Kallestad), Mary KW Lucy (Mark Lucy) and Annie Weismann Gehring; plus nieflings, cousins and friends.

In his absence is a wake of broken hearts, but he’d say celebrate! A celebration of Henry’s life is set for Nov. 16 in Tannersville.

