Jane Talmage of Riverhead died Oct. 30, 2023.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Nov. 2, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at Baiting Hollow Congregational Church in Calverton.