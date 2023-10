Jerina A. Fisher of Aquebogue died at home on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. She was 52.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Oct. 20, at Mattituck Presbyterian Church, officiated by Pastor James Cubie.

Interment will follow at New Bethany Cemetery.