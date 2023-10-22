Letters to the Editor: Please consider the facts

Southold Town Board voted to give fire department volunteers across the county priority status on its affordable housing registry to bolster recruitment at Mattituck and other fire departments within the town. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Mattituck

Vote no on the FD bond

I read with interest last week’s letter to the editor entitled “Firehouse vote should go down.” I found Mr. Diffley’s letter very informative and factually correct. The men and women of the Mattituck FD are amazing, but as it relates to the fire district one must ask: Why are the commissioners putting forth a $15.5 million bond vote when a smaller vote went down last year? That makes no sense to me.

As a taxpayer and lifelong resident of Mattituck, I qsuestion why we need such a big firehouse. Additionally, while the cost of the project is $15.5 M, that does not take into account the interest to fund the $13.5 M that the district states it needs to borrow. According to the district, it will borrow these funds at an interest rate of 4.5% for 30 years. You can do the math yourself.

It will cost the taxpayers of the fire district an additional $11 M in interest alone, no matter how you slice it. That’s a total cost of over $26 million for a firehouse. Clearly such a big firehouse will require additional personnel to maintain it, which is not included in these numbers. The average person may not know this, but you as a taxpayer do not get to vote on the annual fire department budget like you do for a school district.

The Board of Fire Commissioners sets the budget themselves without any input or thumbs up from the taxpayers. You have to question why Mattituck is already spending close to $500,000 more a year than any other North Fork fire department, and where that money is going.

The commissioners are elected officials responsible to the taxpayers of the Mattituck Fire District. They are not acting in a responsible manner by putting forth such an expensive project. I suggest the taxpayers send a clear message by voting NO on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Peter Swahn

Southold

Your conclusions are misleading

I was interested in seeing The Suffolk Times opinion “Banned Books Week is Unhappily Upon Us” (Oct. 5). I am responding from the perspective of a library director who has worked in the field of librarianship since 1985. After reading the column, my first thought was surprise that the writer began by stating that the Riverhead Free Library “… is the only library in the area bold enough to publicly acknowledge and address this topic.” This statement is not only untrue, it shows a huge lack of responsible reporting. I took the 10 minutes it would have taken the writer to contact the other three library directors in Southold Town and confirmed none of us had been contacted by anyone from The Suffolk Times about Banned Books Week. This was read as a statement of fact by many readers, and I heard from a number of people questioning why Southold Free Library hasn’t acknowledged book banning this week.

The North Fork libraries all publicize Banned Books Week each October, by offering information for concerned citizens, putting up displays with books that have been challenged or banned in the USA and doing what libraries do best: giving our users access to information and promoting the freedom to read. The Southold library’s collection development policy includes the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights and Freedom to Read Statements as part of that policy. These and all the library’s policies can be found on the website (southoldlibrary.org).

I would encourage any employee of a newspaper writing about the lack of a “bold stand” to research these board-approved policies before going further.

As I read on, it is my opinion that the writer made another misleading error in that they began with condemning the local public libraries for a lack of involvement. This was followed with statistics and issues in school libraries. These are different, although not unrelated, issues. The disconnect, however, distorted the message and did nothing more than shine a bad light on the local public libraries. The librarians in these libraries work tirelessly to make books, information and resources available to our users of all ages. All year long, not just during one week in October. As nonpartisan institutions open to all, libraries are a crucial piece of building an informed citizenry which is integral to a democratic society.

Caroline MacArthur

Ms. MacArthur is the director of Southold Free Library.

Mattituck

Please consider the facts

In response to the Oct. 12 letter “Firehouse vote should go down,” we would like to clarify some information and provide additional context for residents within our fire district. Statement: We did not listen to our volunteers regarding the project. Fact: Since the defeat of the June 2022 proposal, the district has met with our volunteers multiple times. We sought their input and collectively developed a plan that best meets current needs and provides a safer environment for all.

Statement: The new proposal is unnecessarily higher than what was proposed in 2022. Fact: While the total cost of the revised project has increased $3.5 million (not $4 million as the letter claimed), it is important to understand why. The increase is largely due to inflation costs for building materials and construction, as well as the inclusion of a combined kitchen/dining room at the request of our membership for use in various ways by the district and community. However, to minimize the cost impact for taxpayers the district has planned to use building reserves.

Statement: If approved, Mattituck Fire Department will have the largest firehouse on the North Fork. Fact: The increased footprint is needed because we are planning to address today’s challenges but also the future needs of our department, including regularly updated safety recommendations. For example, safety regulations now suggest that every firefighter should have two sets of gear to minimize the spread of cancer-causing agents (so gear can be regularly cleaned). Right now, our firehouse barely has room to house a single set of gear for our volunteers!

Our members serve the entire Mattituck community with great pride and an unwavering commitment despite the challenges we face. Please learn the facts about the proposal to make an informed decision, rather than one relying on hearsay.

Learn more at our community forum on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.), at the firehouse. Residents registered with the Suffolk County Board of Elections prior to Oct. 2 are eligible to vote at the polls on Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 3 to 9 p.m., at the firehouse.

Mattituck Fire District Board of Commissioners

Southold

I am running for reelection

Southold is a special place for so many reasons: our rural character, open spaces and scenic vistas, the safety and friendliness of a small town, our sense of community, just to name a few. To me, our wetlands are paramount and are truly what sets us apart. It is a huge component of what draws people to this town and, for those of us fortunate enough to grow up here, a reason to stay.

Many childhood and family memories involve enjoying our local marine environment in some capacity, whether that is at the beach, boating, sailing, fishing, or just sitting back and admiring the beautiful, natural vistas which make Southold unique.

For me personally, this year has had extra meaning and really given me a chance to reflect. My family’s business, Goldsmith’s Boat Shop, celebrated our 100th anniversary this year. To think about how much Southold, and the world, has changed over those 100 years, but yet our small family business that my grandfather started on his front porch in Peconic has endured throughout, is truly remarkable. None of that would have been possible, however, if it wasn’t for the healthy, robust marine environment here in Southold for everyone to enjoy.

I have had the honor and the privilege to serve as a Trustee for the last eight years. I have been fortunate to work with, and learn from, some extremely dedicated and knowledgeable individuals, such as my colleague Trustee Nick Krupski. Our town faces many environmental challenges that comes with living on the water, as we always have, but I believe that we can continue to work together to preserve and protect our bays, creeks, and wetlands.

It is an obligation that I take seriously, and one that I hope to continue, to ensure that my children, and future generations, get to experience the same Southold that we were so blessed to grow up in.

Glenn Goldsmith

Mr. Goldsmith is the Republican and Conservative candidate for Southold Town Trustee.

Cutchogue

I know all these candidates

As a 30-year educator in our local school district, I am impressed with the young adults who have had the strength and courage to run for town government and win (Greg Doroski, Dan Goodwin, Brian Mealy, Nick Krupski and Al Krupski, who ran for office when he was just out of college) and the young adults running for office this year, William Flinter and Nick Krupski.

Our community has an amazing resource of professional and intelligent people who are stepping out of their comfort zone and reaching out to this community to elect them to our town offices this November. Anne Smith is a model of this professionalism. She is an intense goal-setting person and will get things done for the benefit of all of Southold Town. I worked with Anne on many projects as a teacher and as the science coordinator at the Mattittuck-Cutchogue School District.

She was always pushing to educate herself and achieve more knowledge to better, not just our educational system here in Southold but to help and assist the community as seen by her work after her retirement. Actually, I have worked with the entire Democratic slate of professionals running for office!

Gwynn Schroeder is a warrior for the environment, Al and Nick Krupski have worked for the preservation and protection of our shoreline, as I did while I served as a Trustee for eight years, Anne and William are both intelligent and dedicated, ready to work for you, and Dan Ross was top of my list when looking for advice on legal matters.

If you look at these people, their resumes and involvement in the community, you will agree with me that they would make a solid foundation for our government.

Peggy Dickerson

Ms. Dickerson taught for 30 years in the Mattituck-Cutchogue School District and served as town Trustee for eight years.

South Jamesport

You are so ‘woke’

Congratulations, you have once again outdone yourself in misrepresenting a story. Yes, 3,362 physical books were relocated/restricted in schools across America over the past 12 months. Of these, about half were of the same title. Also, the Riverhead Free Library is not a school library to my knowledge, so why foster an impression books are being banned from the adult population or for that matter even from the juvenile population?

Oh, and if you perused the list of “banned” books, you will find quite a number of them are tied to religious teachings such as “Parables: stories Jesus told.” A free press is critical to our country and you are certainly allowed to have your opinions, but perhaps others might not scoff at them if they were supported by more precise language, information and factual examples. This would clarify the opinion is a result of thoughtful reasoning/analysis vs. a mere “go along to get along” woke mantra.

Chris Nehrbauer

Greenport

The traffic is too much

I find that the traffic/congestion around Harbes is unbearable. The fact that our police have to spend taxpayers’ dollars to do traffic enforcement for a private company is ridiculous. I know it’s a county road, but shouldn’t Harbes provide their own personnel for this, even if they need some special license? It is an ongoing problem. What the heck if EMS needs to get through?

Maryann McGuillicudy

Southold

Vote!

A cable news host recently declared the only way to change national policy is a “civil war.” He further stated: ”Elections don’t work.” Although this appeals to extremists, it is patently absurd. In our nearly 250-year history, policy changes have been and will be effected by changing our leaders through elections.

News coverage focuses on the 2024 presidential campaign, but don’t forget that this Nov. 7 is also Election Day in our town. According to the League of Women Voters, people often skip local elections, believing they are less important than national and state contests. Nothing is further from the truth: Local elections have much more impact on the quality of one’s daily life. Local officials secure our elections, enforce our laws, and influence our lives in a myriad of ways, even to the books that we read. Local officeholders gain experience in legislating, administration, and budgeting. This experience is invaluable and can be used when seeking higher office.

Every voter should participate in the upcoming local elections and become familiar with the issues and the candidates’ positions. Both major parties have websites and Facebook pages with information. Voters can go to “meet the candidates” events to learn about their qualifications and to ask questions about their positions and ideas for Southold.

Finally, people oftentimes don’t vote because they believe their vote “doesn’t really count.” Recent history in Southold shows otherwise. A position in each of the townwide elections held in 2019 and 2021 were decided by less than 30 votes. Here, every vote certainly counts. If you are of voting age, be sure you are registered and use the power that you have and go out and vote!

Elections do work!

Philip Wasilausky

Peconic

Enclaves is the beginning of the end

Southold has been on a course to equal the South Fork. Although Southold isn’t there yet, Greenport is. Streets are crowded, parking difficult, things cost more. Southold is headed there. Looming on the cover of The Suffolk Times, one property is acquiring $2.7 million in funding enabling it to be the catalyst that could make Southold more like Southampton. The project known as the Enclaves would be that catalyst. With its hotel and two restaurants the funding is meant to promote investment in Southold. Imagine any Friday or Saturday night when 100 diners exit onto Main Road.

Where are the workers? Will they drive from Brookhaven for a minimum-wage job when they have to spend their salary on inflated gasoline prices? Will they come from affordable housing that doesn’t exist? Probably not. If the Enclaves is allowed to proceed, there will be traffic issues at the Youngs Avenue light just like the ones in Mattituck and Jamesport. The character of Southold would be changed forever with this flush of construction that, if successful, is sure to spawn more of the same.

Let us keep our village as it should be, rural and rustic, with a farmland aura. We can keep our village, founded in 1640, and its local character still intact by not approving a South Fork-styled entity.

Joel Reitman

Ocean City, N.J.

The bigger the lie, the more it’s believed

Who you trust? I’m not thinking of political leaders. I’m referring to people. What matters is whether they put their beliefs above evidence. Do they put tribe above truth? If they are unwilling to look at, or hear, evidence, then the answer is beware. We all choose what we believe. But if we’re unwilling to put evidence above ourselves, we can’t even trust ourselves. We’re all tempted to do it. You know who I am talking about because we are related to them. They are our friends and neighbors. They are nice people.

All propogandists know if you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it. We witness today the ease of spreading lies. Millions believe the last presidential election was stolen based on allegations unsupported by evidence. Joseph Goebbels once said: “The more absurd the lie, the more people will believe it.” QAnon conspiracy anyone? Voltaire wrote during the reign of terror following the French Revolution over 200 years ago: “If you can get people to believe absurdities, you can get them to commit atrocities.” Remember January 6th. Times may have changed. People haven’t.

If you have been following the evidence, you know the former president knew he lost the 2020 election while he was (and still is) telling people he didn’t. He knows his audience. He actually has two. Those who believe what he says because they need to be lied to and those who don’t care if it’s true because they want power.

James Tweed

Southold

Ban them!

It’s time for gas-powered leaf blowers to be banned in Southold ALTOGETHER. The noise is incessant; I hear the machines all day long, from one direction and then another, from close by to a half-mile away. I urge the Town Board to take action soon to eliminate this serious nuisance and restore peace to our neighborhoods.

Lynn Faught

Orient

This is too much

As I sit here in hour six of my neighbor’s hedge trimming, I’d like to make a proposal. At hedge trimming time, homeowners should be required to be home and on the property throughout the entire service. We should all share in the cacophony of the electric clippers.

Margaret Minichini