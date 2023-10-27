Peter Pettiner Wickham

Peter Wickham, 88, of Cedar Rapids, IA, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born in Montclair, NJ, and raised in Upper Brookville, N.Y. His parents hailed from Cutchogue and Mattituck, and Peter spent summers in Cutchogue while he was growing up. As a teenager in the 1950s, Peter worked summers with his cousins at Wickham’s Fruit Farm in Cutchogue. He was a “double cousin” of the Cutchogue Wickhams of his generation, since his father’s brother married his mother’s sister. Those early experiences in the fields and orchards, and on the New Suffolk beaches, kindled in Peter an abiding interest in the study of birds, of both land and sea.

Peter graduated from Amherst College and MIT, earning a bachelor’s and PhD in Chemistry. He married Louise Vail in Plainfield, NJ. After working as a pharmaceutical researcher in Albany, N.Y. for several years, he found his true calling as a professor of chemistry at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, IA. Peter taught there from 1969 until his retirement in 2000, helping countless students on their way to careers in science and medicine. In 1987, he was honored with the Charles J. Lynch Award for Outstanding Teaching, which is awarded by students. In 1998 he was granted an endowed chair and was named the Henry and Margaret Haegg Distinguished Professor of Chemistry. He also served as the Chemistry Department chair for nine years.

Peter enjoyed birding and hiking in the woods in Eastern Iowa. He also took birding trips across the U.S. and around the world with friends and family. He teamed up with friends to break records for the most species of birds seen in a 24-hour period in Iowa and neighboring states. In 1999 he wrote an influential editorial to The Cedar Rapids Gazette which helped save Wanatee Park (then Squaw Creek Park) from development, preserving the natural ecosystem in a beautiful area. In 2001, he collaborated with his siblings to establish the Paumanok conservation easement in New Suffolk with the Peconic Land Trust, preserving 12 acres of beautiful woods and meadows. Shortly after retiring, he and Louise reached their goal of seeing 100 species of birds in every state in the U.S.

Peter had a smile and positive energy that lit up a room. He was known for his kindness, optimism, and hilarious sense of humor, which frequently centered around puns. Although toward the end of his life he had a lengthy illness, he continued to be upbeat, happy with his life, and had no regrets.

He was predeceased by his parents and wife Louise. He is survived by his longtime special friend Eva Stark; siblings Virginia (Tom) Uhl, Sarah (Lou) Gicale, and Chris (Stephanie); children Mark (Amy) and Nancy; grandsons Martin, Charlie and Henry; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

The family would like to thank the employees of Cottage Grove Place and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care of Peter. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Cedar Rapids Audubon Society, which will coordinate a donation to the Linn County Conservation Department for a memorial tree and bench at Wanatee Park. Please mail any memorial donations to: Cedar Rapids Audubon, Attn: Peter Wickham Memorial, 1460 Douglas Ct, Marion, IA 52302.

A memorial service celebrating Peter’s life will be held at Cutchogue Presbyterian Church on November 11 at 11 a.m.

This is a paid post.