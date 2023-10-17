1941-2023

Phillip Charles Karda, of Laurel, N.Y., died on Oct. 1, 2023, of complications from multiple myeloma.

He was born in the Upper East Side of New York City in 1941 to Rose and Phillip Karda. His brother, Ken, was born four years later. Phil went on to earn a bachelor’s and then master’s degree of business from Adelphi College.

He served in the National Guard before starting his career in technology and then banking. In 1964, he married the love of his life, Barbara Bauer. Together, they had three children, Donna, Douglas and Sharon. Though he loved his children very much, Phil’s favorite role was that of “Grandpa.” He treasured his time with his grandkids, Ryan, Katie, AJ and Bella, loving to give them ice cream for breakfast, sneaking snacks past Grandma at the checkout line, and bringing them Munchkins.

Phil was supported throughout his life by many friends, from those he initially made living in New Hyde Park to the treasured friends he made over the last 30 years in Laurel. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of New Hyde Park, serving as an elder for many years, then later taking root with Mattituck Presbyterian Church. Phil was a dedicated Christian and loved to sing in the church.

Before taking ill, he was an avid painter, with Grandpa’s painting classes being a staple at his home.

Phil will always be remembered for his devotion to his faith and his family. We couldn’t have asked for a better brother, husband, father and grandfather and will miss him every day. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved him.

Phil is survived by Barbara, Ken, Donna, Douglas, Sharon, Michael, Anthony, Ryan, Katie, AJ and Bella.

His memorial service was held at Mattituck Presbyterian Church on Oct. 14, 2023.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.