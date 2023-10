Robert Charles Tast of Southold sadly passed away Sept. 24, 2023, at the age of 81.

Beloved husband of Jill. Beloved father of Christian (Roseanne) Tast, Peter (Regina) Tast, Robert (Patricia) Tast and Rebecca (Charles) Gaviola. Cherished grandfather of Jeremy, Lucas, Anna, Anthony, Grace, Alexander and Isabella.

The family received visitors Sept. 28 at A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home in Huntington Station. Cremation was private.

