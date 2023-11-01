Daily Update: First Presbyterian Church of Southold launches ‘Stepping Stones’ program

(Steve Wick photo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

First Presbyterian Church of Southold launches ‘Stepping Stones’ program

Southold Drama Club to perform acclaimed dark comedy ‘The Cripple of Inishmaan’

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Volunteers urge awareness of litter issue in Riverhead

Elderly woman mugged in front of Riverhead ShopRite: police

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island’s annual 2023 Halloween Parade a joy to behold

NORTHFORKER

Alizé Brewing Company opens in Mattituck

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: from Vermont to Water Mill, generations of architectural style

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.