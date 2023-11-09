Daily Update: Local American Legions, groups to salute veterans

Melissa Azofeifa file photo

Here are the headlines for Thursday, November 9, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Local American Legions, groups to salute veterans

Real Estate Transfers: November 9, 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Local American Legions, groups to salute veterans

Real Estate Transfers: November 9, 2023

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Nov. 9, 2023

Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 9, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Give back this holiday season at CAST’s fourth Annual Festival of Trees

SOUTHFORKER

Bay Street Theater’s production of The Crucible “speaks to this moment”

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.