Daily Update: NYS troopers vacate Fishers Island barracks, Southold PD must patrol island
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, November 7, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Families of Cutchogue limo crash victims say ‘full justice’ not served in settlement ruling
NYS troopers vacate Fishers Island barracks; Southold PD must patrol island
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Wildcats advance to semis in football playoffs
SWR heading to state soccer tourney after winning Long Island championship
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
All dredged up and nowhere to go: Not extinct, but bay scallops are hard to find
Election Day is today, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023
NORTHFORKER
Winemaker Richard Olsen-Harbich’s new book explores the captivating world of North Fork viticulture
North Fork Dream Home: A Magnificent Mattituck Estate
SOUTHFORKER
Gurney’s has an igloo for you — and a commitment to community
We’re thankful for these 12 Hamptons Thanksgiving pie purveyors!
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
