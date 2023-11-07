Daily Update: NYS troopers vacate Fishers Island barracks, Southold PD must patrol island

Fishers Island Community Center.(Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Families of Cutchogue limo crash victims say ‘full justice’ not served in settlement ruling

NYS troopers vacate Fishers Island barracks; Southold PD must patrol island

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wildcats advance to semis in football playoffs

SWR heading to state soccer tourney after winning Long Island championship

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

All dredged up and nowhere to go: Not extinct, but bay scallops are hard to find

Election Day is today, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Winemaker Richard Olsen-Harbich’s new book explores the captivating world of North Fork viticulture

North Fork Dream Home: A Magnificent Mattituck Estate

SOUTHFORKER

Gurney’s has an igloo for you — and a commitment to community

We’re thankful for these 12 Hamptons Thanksgiving pie purveyors!

