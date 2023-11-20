News

Daily Update: Sneak peek at Broad Cove preserve

By The Suffolk Times

Hikers John and Pat Sperandeo on the inagural hike of Broad Cove.

Here are the headlines for Monday Nov. 20, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

First look at Broad Cove preserve

Impact of Southold cops patrolling Fishers Island

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

RISE partners with area college to combat suicide

Riverhead teachers take the court to support seniors

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Thanksgiving feast at Center Fire House open to all

Absentee ballots confirm: Amber-Brach Williams elected supervisor

NORTHFORKER

Where to see festive lights and holiday fun on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Hampton Eats has your holiday pies, pizza pies and more South Fork goodies

