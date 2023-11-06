Daily Update: Sonia Spar named Spanish-speaking community service worker for Southold Town

Sonia Spar (Nicholas Grasso photo)

Here are the headlines for Monday, November 6, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Sonia Spar named Spanish-speaking community service worker for Southold Town

Annual Walk4Valor raises money to help vets and their families

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Simonsen family named Grand Marshals for 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Letters to the Editor: We must decide who to trust on EPCAL

Take a walk with llamas at Long Island Yarn and Farm

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Town Board raises fees for two boards and dock applications

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: An afternoon stroll at 67 Steps Beach

SOUTHFORKER

Light it up! Montauk Lighthouse brings back historic Fresnel lens tonight

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

