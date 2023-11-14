David Stanley Raynor III of New Suffolk, N.Y. passed on Nov. 10, 2023, after a prolonged illness with his children by his side. He was 68.

David was born on Feb. 18, 1955, to David S. Raynor II and Helen V. Ziemacki-Raynor, and resided in Jamesport, then Laurel, and eventually New Suffolk.

David bought his home in New Suffolk with a garage that allowed him to excel at what he did best: auto mechanics. Although working in multiple garages locally, he did have his own business for some time where Dan’s Papers recognized him as the “Best of the Best” mechanic several years in a row. David was known for being a straight shooter, and he was the most honest mechanic one could encounter. He helped you out whether you had the means to or not.

Although David was a man of few words, you could always count on him telling you how he really felt, if it was important enough. His dry humor could fly over your head or knock you over from laughing so hard. He found a great deal of peace in the solitude of the home he built with his own two hands. If he wasn’t fixing something, he was learning how to cook new foods with the latest and greatest gadgets, while on the phone with his sister Susan. By the way, he wants everyone to own a pressure cooker. “You will not regret it.” There was nothing that he could not do.

His fondest memories include rescuing and adopting dogs. He became fascinated with basset hounds, because “they couldn’t jump the fence.” He adopted two, one right after the other; Bleu, then Cody. There was never a happier hound at dinner time.

David had an eclectic ear, he loved supporting around-the-world rock collaborations, often donating to many causes and NPR itself. With a wide discography of vinyls, CDs and YouTube videos, the house was equipped so when you heard the latest song, it could be played loudly.

David was a father before anything else. He was passionate about making sure his family was taken care of and he was a great provider. He loved his collection of different cars and trucks throughout the years, ending with a love for the 1990s Ford Rangers. He was well adapted in taking what he learned in the past and tweaking it with new computerized software, and cutting edge tools. He seldom needed nor asked for help. He always figured it out.

David will always remain a soulful man in memory for all the lives that he touched.

He is survived by his children, David and Sara Raynor, their mother, Diane Ekster, and his sisters, Catherine McGeary of Trumbull, Conn. and Susan Northridge of Braintree, Mass.

A memorial service will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Please donate to The New York Cancer Foundation and/or Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue.

