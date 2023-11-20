Dorothy H. Kotylak

Dorothy H. Kotylak, a life-long resident of Cutchogue died Nov. 18, 2023 at the age of 88.

She was born in Cutchogue on Feb. 5, 1935 to Vincent and Jennie (nee Wolosik) Bokina. She later married Stefan Kotylak who predeceased her in 1967.

For over 40 years, she worked for the County of Suffolk in Riverhead.

In her free time, she was passionate about bowling and playing bingo. She also enjoyed trips to the casinos and Las Vegas and was a loyal N.Y. Mets fan.

She was a member of Our Lady of Ostrabrama Roman Catholic Church and the Sacred Heart Rosary Society.

Surviving is her son Stefan (Steve) of Cutchogue and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by seven siblings: Cecelia, Vincent M., Jr., Edmund, Joseph, Theodore, Henry and John Bokina. She will forever be remembered as the “favorite aunt” said family members.

Calling hours are Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Rev. Ryszard Ficek, Celebrant. Interment following at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

This is a paid post.