On Sept. 11, 2023, Irene M. Wahl of Cut­ch­ogue peacefully moved on to paint her next masterpiece.

She was 91 years old. Irene is survived by her sons Eric (Franie), Marc (Hanna) and former daughter-in-law Laura, also predeceased by her beloved son Kurt. She was so blessed with her grandchildren: Jason (Erin), Brendan, Sarah, Sam, Rowan and Frey. Also, her cherished five great-grandchildren, who so affectionately called her ‘G.G.’

Irene was born in Greenport, N.Y., and grew up as a child on a farm in Orient. She graduated as valedictorian from Greenport High School and earned a master’s degree in nursing. Irene had many adventures traveling and serving as Lt. Nurse in the United States Air Force and as a nurse supervisor for San Simeon by the Sound. She was a fellow North Fork artist and lifetime member of the Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild.

Irene shared her wisdom so freely and thoughtfully with her family and friends. Irene’s greatest joy was being a mother. She will be missed dearly by so many who loved her so much. Let us celebrate her life.

