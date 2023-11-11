John P. Kujawski Jr. of Jamesport died on Nov. 8, 2023 at his residence. He was 82.

Born in Greenport on Aug. 25, 1941, he was the son of John P. Kujawski Sr. and Edith (Sawicki) Kujawski. He graduated from Mattituck High School in 1959 and married Susan on July 28, 1980, in Aquebogue.

Mr. Kujawski was a farmer and owner of John P. Kujawski & Sons. Family said that he was passionate about farming, and was a member of numerous agricultural and farming organizations.

He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Barbara Holmes. He is survived by his wife, Susan Kujawski of Jamesport; his children, John III of Mattituck, Christopher of Jamesport, and Audra Hart of Conn.; siblings Raymond of Jamesport, JoAnn of Aquebogue and Charles of Fla; and five grandchildren.

Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A religious service will take place during the visitation. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice or North Fork Animal Welfare League.