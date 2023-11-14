Philip F. Hoffman (92) of Cutchogue passed away peacefully on Veterans Day. He was born on Oct. 6, 1931, in East Rockaway N.Y.

He graduated from Chaminade High School in 1950 where he was a basketball, football and track star. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and later graduated from Hofstra University. He married Sheila O’Connor on Sept. 2, 1957. Physically tall and strong, he was always active and athletic, being an avid golfer at North Fork Country Club until age 90.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years; children Phil (Martha), Paul (Karin), Megg (Charlie), Kate (Rob), Patricia; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was known as Papa and Rocky to his children and grandchildren, the noblest titles a man can be given. It was more than a biological role. It signifies a patriarch, a leader, an exemplar, a jokester, a friend. He was all of these and lived them through his strong faith every day.

Those whose lives Phil touched are invited to the Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church at 14300 Main Road, Mattituck, on Friday, Nov. 24, at 11 a.m. for a funeral Mass, interment with U.S. Navy Honors at Calverton National Cemetery, immediately followed by a celebration of life.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.