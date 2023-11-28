Richard Albert Herzog of Riverhead died Nov. 26, 2023, in Meredith, N.H. He was 80.

Born in Greenport Sept. 15, 1943, he was the son of Albert Herzog and Helen (McCaffery) Herzog.

Mr. Herzog earned a masters degree in education and served the Riverhead Central School District for 31 years as a teacher of physical education, drivers education and adaptive education.

Mr. Herzog was a member of the Elks Lodge, serving as state vice president of New York, district deputy of the state of New York and past exalted ruler of the Riverhead lodge. He enjoyed modified racing, snowmobiling, tractor racing and landscaping.

Predeceased by his parents and brother Gary Herzog, he is survived by sister Joyce (Tom) Rempe of Mattituck; son Richard W. Herzog of Campton, N.H.; nephews Geoff Herzog of Calverton and TJ Rempe of Mattituck; niece Kathy Rempe of Mattituck; and sister-in-law Sue Herzog of Aquebogue.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Dec. 4, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the funeral home, with Father Piotr Narkiewicz officiating. Burial will follow at Sterling Cemetery.

