Southold Blotter: Mattituck man victim of phone scam

Current Southold police headquarters. (Melissa Azofeifa photo)

Police responded on Oct. 30 to a long-running tenant dispute at a business on Village Lane in Orient. This dispute, according to a report, was over possible trespassing and the ownership of an air conditioning unit. “All parties stated they are in court regarding the ongoing situation,” the report states.

• On Oct. 31, the owner of a liquor store in Cutchogue called police to report a person was attempting to take products from the business. Upon arrival, police found the owner and two other people, identified in the report as Gilberto Jimenez, 53, of Peconic and Christine Nietupski, 33, of Peconic outside the store. The report states that the owner was on the ground with “visible minor injuries.” He was transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, and Mr. Jimenez and Ms. Nietupski were “placed under arrest for larceny” and transported to headquarters for processing.

• On Oct. 31, police arrested Brenda Mendez Galvez, 40, of Mattituck after they found her car parked on the median on Route 48 in Cutchogue. She was determined to be intoxicated, according to police, and placed under arrest and held for morning arraignment.

• A 76-year old Mattituck man told police he was the victim of a scam. He told police he called PSEG to pay an overdue electric bill. In a subsequent conversation he called and spoke to someone named “Robert Gomez,” who advised the man to make two additional payments to have his service restored. The man was told to go to CVS and use Chase to send two E-checks, one for $500 and the second for $497. The man sent both payments to “Gomez.” An investigation is ongoing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.