William (Bill) Rich III, age 78, of Cutchogue, N.Y., passed away in his sleep on Nov. 27, 2023.

He was born April 24, 1945, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Adele and William Rich Jr. He attended Hobart College and Fordham Law School and was admitted to the New York State Bar in 1969. An avid sailor, Bill and his family spent a great deal of time on the North Fork of Long Island.

William Rich III was preceded in death by his mother, Adele (Gaffney) Rich, and his father, William Rich Jr.; his wife, Karen (Land) Rich, his stepson Bruce Land and Ace. Bill is survived by his son William Rich IV, daughter Elizabeth (Rich) Bourne; step-daughter Joanna (Land) Rallis; and his grandchildren, Madeline, William Rich V, Brady, Hope (Rich) and Nathaniel (Bourne).

Services for friends and family will be held on Friday, Dec. 1, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold from 4 to 7 p.m., with a service at 7 p.m., officiated by Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the following charities: Group for the East End, The Parkinson’s Foundation or Blue Marine Foundation.

